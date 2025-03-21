Maghera man held knife to throat of woman and threatened to kill her, court told

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 21st Mar 2025, 15:53 BST
A Maghera man who held a knife to the throat of a woman and said “I will kill you, you Fenian b*****d”, has appeared by video-link at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Jason Ian Milligan, aged 28, from Crewe Road, is charged with making a death threat and assaulting a female on August 25, 2023.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until April 16 for a pre-sentence report.

Prosecuting counsel said on August 25 at 9pm, police received a call from the injured party expressing concern about her daughter.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Googleplaceholder image
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Google

The lawyer said following the report, the injured party had made her way to the apartment where her daughter was, and she was confronted by Milligan who took a knife and held it to her throat and said “I will kill you, you Fenian b*****d”.

The defendant then left the property before the arrival of the police and he made no admission during interview.

Replying to the judge, counsel said Milligan held the knife to her throat but did not cut the injured party.

A defence lawyer said it was the defendant’s then fiancee, the injured party’s daughter, who had produced the knife.

He said she had also been charged in relation to the incident and her case had been adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

The lawyer said Milligan, who is in Maghaberry prison, had failed to attend the previous court to answer the charges and an arrest warrant had been issued.

Adjourning the case, the judge said she would also like a report on Milligan to “get a background” to the offending.

