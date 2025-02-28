Maghera man returned for trial when he appeared at Dungannon Court on drug charges
A Maghera man has been returned for trial on drug charges.
George McKinney, aged 32, from Main Street, faces two counts of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, two of possessing the drug, and one of possessing criminal property on October 4 last.
McKinney replied ‘no’ when asked by the clerk at Dungannon Magistrates Court if he wished to say anything in answer to the charges.
McKinney was released, on £250 bail, for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on March 25.