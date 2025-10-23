Maghera man sentenced for wasting police time by making false 999 calls
A man who admitted wasting police time by making 999 calls, was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
Maryusz Kucinski, aged 36, from Hall Crescent, Maghera, was convicted of seven charges of wasteful employment of police time by making a 999 call to a communciations operator a false report between July 12 and September 9 last year.
A defence lawyer told an earlier court that Kucinski was a “vulnerable” individual.
The judge had previously ordered the defendant to attend court.