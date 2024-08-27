Maghera man with 21 previous breaches of bail remanded in custody on domestic abuse charges
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Alan Barry Woods, aged 58, from Tullykeeran Gardens in Maghera, is also accused of applying pressure to the alleged victim's neck to affect her ability to breath on August 24.
Woods also faces charges of falsely imprisoning the victim against her will and assault aggravated by domestic abuse on May 11.
Objecting to bail, a police officer told the court that she believed she could connect the defendant with the charges.
She said there was a risk of further offending.
A defence lawyer said there was "quite a history" between the parties with allegations coming from both sides.
He claimed the complainant has a history of non-engagement which resulted in the allegations being withdrawn and the defendant "for no good reason" being remanded into custody.
The lawyer pointed out that on this occasion the evidence against Woods was police body-cam in which the complainant is highly intoxicated.
Pleading with the court to release Woods on bail, he said the parties lived in different towns and could be separated.
Refusing bail, District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked that Woods has 21 previous breaches of bail.
He said he also has a conviction for AOABH on the complainant for which he was given a nine-month suspended sentence.
Mr Rafferty said he could not be satisfied at this stage that Woods would not breach his bail.
Woods was remanded into custody to appear via video-link at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on August 28.