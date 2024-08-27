Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A south Derry man accused of assaulting a female aggravated by domestic abuse, was refused bail when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Alan Barry Woods, aged 58, from Tullykeeran Gardens in Maghera, is also accused of applying pressure to the alleged victim's neck to affect her ability to breath on August 24.

Woods also faces charges of falsely imprisoning the victim against her will and assault aggravated by domestic abuse on May 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Objecting to bail, a police officer told the court that she believed she could connect the defendant with the charges.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

She said there was a risk of further offending.

A defence lawyer said there was "quite a history" between the parties with allegations coming from both sides.

He claimed the complainant has a history of non-engagement which resulted in the allegations being withdrawn and the defendant "for no good reason" being remanded into custody.

The lawyer pointed out that on this occasion the evidence against Woods was police body-cam in which the complainant is highly intoxicated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pleading with the court to release Woods on bail, he said the parties lived in different towns and could be separated.

Refusing bail, District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked that Woods has 21 previous breaches of bail.

He said he also has a conviction for AOABH on the complainant for which he was given a nine-month suspended sentence.

Mr Rafferty said he could not be satisfied at this stage that Woods would not breach his bail.

Woods was remanded into custody to appear via video-link at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on August 28.