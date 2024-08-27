Maghera man with 21 previous breaches of bail remanded in custody on domestic abuse charges

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 27th Aug 2024, 10:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A south Derry man accused of assaulting a female aggravated by domestic abuse, was refused bail when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Alan Barry Woods, aged 58, from Tullykeeran Gardens in Maghera, is also accused of applying pressure to the alleged victim's neck to affect her ability to breath on August 24.

Woods also faces charges of falsely imprisoning the victim against her will and assault aggravated by domestic abuse on May 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Objecting to bail, a police officer told the court that she believed she could connect the defendant with the charges.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

She said there was a risk of further offending.

Read More
This Northern Ireland county has seen the highest number of Irish passports appl...

A defence lawyer said there was "quite a history" between the parties with allegations coming from both sides.

He claimed the complainant has a history of non-engagement which resulted in the allegations being withdrawn and the defendant "for no good reason" being remanded into custody.

The lawyer pointed out that on this occasion the evidence against Woods was police body-cam in which the complainant is highly intoxicated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pleading with the court to release Woods on bail, he said the parties lived in different towns and could be separated.

Refusing bail, District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked that Woods has 21 previous breaches of bail.

He said he also has a conviction for AOABH on the complainant for which he was given a nine-month suspended sentence.

Mr Rafferty said he could not be satisfied at this stage that Woods would not breach his bail.

Woods was remanded into custody to appear via video-link at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on August 28.