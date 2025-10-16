Maghera motorist caught speeding was 'unfamiliar' with roads in Co Tyrone village, court hears
A south Derry motorist caught speeding at Fivemiletown was unfamiliar with the roads, Dungannon Magistrares Court has heard.
Terry Stokes, aged 52, from Coleraine Road, Maghera, was fined £125 with a £15 offender's levy and handed three penalty points.
The court heard the defendant's vehicle was detected travelling at 50mph in a 30mph restricted zone in the Co Tyrone village on February 23.
A defence lawyer said the defendant was unfamiliar with the roads and was not aware where the speed sign was located.