Maghera motorist caught speeding was 'unfamiliar' with roads in Co Tyrone village, court hears

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
A south Derry motorist caught speeding at Fivemiletown was unfamiliar with the roads, Dungannon Magistrares Court has heard.

Terry Stokes, aged 52, from Coleraine Road, Maghera, was fined £125 with a £15 offender's levy and handed three penalty points.

The court heard the defendant's vehicle was detected travelling at 50mph in a 30mph restricted zone in the Co Tyrone village on February 23.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was unfamiliar with the roads and was not aware where the speed sign was located.

