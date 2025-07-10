Magherafelt man (63) to stand trial on charges of indecent assault and gross indecency towards a female child
A 63-year-old South Derry man has been sent for trial on charges of indecent assault and gross indecency towards a female child dating back 20 years.
William Brown from Loves Road, Magherafelt, faces five charges of indecent assault and one of gross indecency towards the child.
The alleged offences were committed between August 8, 2005 and January 1, 2007.
Brown was released on bail of £500 when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
He was returned for arraignment at Londonderry Crown Court on September 16.