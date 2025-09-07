Magherafelt man returned for trial accused of indecent exposure and other charges

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 7th Sep 2025, 09:50 BST
A 27-year-old Magherafelt man has been returned for trial on a number of charges, including indecent exposure.

Clayton Morrow, from Killowen Drive in the town, also faces charges of domestic abuse, criminal damage, assault on police, threatening or abusive behaviour, common assault, and false imprisonment.

The alleged offences happened between July 23 last year and February 17 this year.

Morrow, who appeared by videolink from Maghaberry Prison for the preliminary enquiry at Magherafelt Magistrates Court, replied ‘no’ when asked by the clerk if he wished to say anything in answer to the charges or make a written statement of evidence.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Googleplaceholder image
District Judge Conor Heaney said he was satisfied the defendant has a prima facie case to answer.

A defence lawyer said Morrow had been granted bail but was unable to obtain a suitable address.

The judge remanded him in custody until his arraignment on October 1 at Londonderry Crown Court.

