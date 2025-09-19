Magherafelt man returned for trial on sex charges

A south Derry man has been returned for trial on sex charges.

John Speirs, aged 47, whose address was given on court papers at Ballymulligan Road, Magherafelt, is accused of intentionally touching a female in circumstances that the touch was sexual and she did not consent, attempting to touch a female, and common assault.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard that the alleged offences happened on October 6 last year.

Speirs was released on bail until his arraignment at Londonderry Crown Court on October 10.