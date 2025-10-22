Magherafelt motorist caught doing over 70mph on Glenshane Road fined £100
A 32-year-old Magherafelt motorist was fined £60 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday for travelling at over 70mph.
Marisa McGuckin from Aughrim Road, was also handed three penalty points and ordered to pay an offender's levy of £15.
Prosecuting counsel said the detection was made by a mobile camera on the A6 Glenshane Road at 10.57 am on June 23 last year.
She said the vehicle was travelling at 73mph in a 60mph zone and there was a speed awareness offer made, but not taken up.