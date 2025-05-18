A motorist from Magherafelt caught doing a speed of 100mph said he was on his way home from an airport after driving in different countries over the previous fortnight where there were different speed limits.

Sylwester Granis (32), of The Brambles, was detected in a 70mph zone on December 12 last year.

He told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, what he had done "was extremely irresponsible and silly".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

District Judge Nigel Broderick said anybody who drives at 100mph can readily expect a disqualification.

He told the defendant there had to be a deterrence to others, as "you are not the only person, unfortunately, who drives at 100mph".

The defendant was banned from driving for a month and fined £200.