A motorist spotted by police crossing the central white line as he drove into Ballyronan Marina, has lost his licence for 16 months.

Forty-three-year-old Andrew Naglis from Sperrin Drive, Magherafelt, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

He was also fined a further £100 for possessing cannabis.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that police were patrolling on the Ballyronan Road on July 5 last when they observed the defendant’s crossing the central line and braking unnecessarily.

The offence was detected at Ballyronan Marina, the court heard. Credit: Google

Prosecuting counsel said they followed the vehicle into Ballyronan Marina, where it parked, and spoke to the defendant.

The lawyer said the defendant’s speech was slurred and there was a smell of intoxicating liquor from his breath.

He provided a preliminary breath test showing an alcohol reading of 125 mcgs, and later in the police station an evidential specimen of 100 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Continuing, counsel said police also found a quantity of cannabis in a grinder located in the driver’s side door compartment.

Defence solicitor, Stephen Atherton said the defendant had been at home when he “foolishly decided” to take the car to go to Ballyronan for a walk.

Mr Atherton pointed out Naglis is a Latvian national who has been living and working in Northern Ireland for 19 years.

He said his job involved driving and the loss of his licence will probably result in him losing his employment.

District Judge Conor Heaney remarked that the defendant had consumed “a significant amount of alcohol”.