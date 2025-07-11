A young Magherafelt roofer has been placed on Probation for 12 months at the local magistrates court.

Odhran Mackle, aged 21, from Piney Ways, was also disqualified from driving for 18 months on charges including failing to remain at the scene of an accident; failing to report; failing to provide a specimen of breath; driving with excess alcohol in breath, and careless driving.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan heard the charges arose out of a road traffic collision at Glenburn Park, Magherafelt, on September 6 last year.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Google

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said no individuals had been injured in the collision.

Mr Atherton said Mackle, who came from a “troubled background”, has had the matter hanging over his head for 10 months.

He said the defendant was working as a roofer and had entered a plea to the offences at the earliest opportunity.

Judge Mullan remarked the alcohol reading of 95 mcgs in breath put it in the “higher bracket” which carried an 18-month disqualification,