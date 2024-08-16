Magherafelt teenager connected to charge of unlawfully abducting a child in care
A teenager has been in court accused of unlawfully abducting a female child.
Cahir Sweeney, aged 19, from Leckagh Drive in Magherafelt, is charged with knowingly taking a child in care away from a responsible person on July 14.
A police officer told Magherafelt Magistrates Court that he believed he could connect the defendant to the charge.
Making an application for legal aid, a defence solicitor described it as “a serious matter”.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until September 18 for review.