A teenager has been in court accused of unlawfully abducting a female child.

Cahir Sweeney, aged 19, from Leckagh Drive in Magherafelt, is charged with knowingly taking a child in care away from a responsible person on July 14.

A police officer told Magherafelt Magistrates Court that he believed he could connect the defendant to the charge.

Making an application for legal aid, a defence solicitor described it as “a serious matter”.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until September 18 for review.