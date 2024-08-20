Magherafelt woman on her way to see bereaved friend is caught for drink-driving

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drink-driver said by the district judge to have had "an exceptionally high reading" when police stopped her car in Magherafelt, has lost her licence for 18 months.

Ciara Josephine Graham, aged 40, from Killowen Drive in Magherafelt, admitted a charge of driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told that on July 5 this year, at approximately 9.40pm, police on mobile patrol were alerted to an incident at Kilrowen Drive and observed the defendant driving a car.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant had been coming out of Killowen and heading in the direction of Ballyronan Road when stopped.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

The lawyer said she was unsteady on her feet and failed a preliminary breath test.

She was taken to Dungannon custody suite, where she provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 106 mcgs.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that it was “an exceptionally high reading”.

A defence lawyer explained Graham had been drinking at home and got a call from a friend who had suffered a bereavement and she decided to drive the short distance to her house.

He said the defendant had only driven “a matter of yards” before she was stopped by the police.

The lawyer said the defendant has been driving for 17 years and the loss of her licence will cause her “great difficulty”.

He stressed that Graham had a clear record and pleaded with the court to keep the period of disqualification to the minimum.

Judge Mullan said she couldn’t keep the disqualification to a minimum given the high alcohol reading.