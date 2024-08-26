Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Magheralin man, whose parents believed was drinking for eight days, shouted at his mum and dad demanding alcohol, a court hears.

Zak Maloney, aged 23, from Glencroft, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison charged with breaching two restraining orders.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The court heard that on July 6 this year at 9.18pm, police received a report of a restraining order breach with the injured parties being the defendant’s parents.

They told police their son was intoxicated, verbally abusive and they wanted him removed from their property.

A prosecutor said: “The victims were downstairs in the conservatory when the defendant came down asking for his medication so he could go into Lurgan.”

She added the parents declined to give him the medication as he reacts badly when he has alcohol including taking seizures. Maloney didn’t like being refused the medication and started to shout at his parents, They believed he had been drinking heavily for the previous eight days and had become ‘erratic and unpredictable’.

They said he was “relentless” pestering them to him him alcohol and when they refused he shouted verbal abuse at them.

Maloney’s barrister Mr Conor Coulter said his client’s bail address was revoked last week due to a “relapse”.

“He’s an alcoholic,” said Mr Coulter adding that his client has never come to any court attention prior to the early part of this year.

He has been in custody since and Mr Coulter believed his client had spent 25 days in custody on these matters.

He explained that the restraining orders arose from a disorderly behaviour in June. Mr Coulter added that the family have been clear they want their son to reside in the family home adding that it was a 'fairly low level breach’.

Mr Coulter added that Maloney’s father is trying to get him a place in a residential facility rather than Community Addictions.

“Ordinarily this is a young man who is mild mannered,” said the barrister.

The defendant was sentenced to six weeks in prison on each count plus the £25 offender levy. District Judge Michael Ranaghan said it would mean he should be released on a ‘time served’ basis.