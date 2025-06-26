Mark Doak. Photo: PSNI

A 27-year-old man appeared before Laganside Crown Court on Thursday, June 26 for the manslaughter of Ryan McNab in Rathcoole in 2022.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Doak, with an address on the Shore Road in Belfast, pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year.

On Thursday, he was given a three-year sentence, half to be served in custody and half on licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting, Detective Chief Inspector Graham Orr said: “Ryan McNab was found unresponsive on the floor of a property in the Barna Square area of Rathcoole on the night of Friday, October 21 2022.

“Despite medical treatment, Mr McNab, who was 31, was pronounced deceased a short time later at the scene.

“The two men had been drinking in the defendant’s flat prior to the attack – however, an altercation ensued between them.

“It was alleged the defendant had been attacked with a bottle by Ryan and he retaliated by strangling him which resulted in him becoming unresponsive and later dying from his injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was a senseless and tragic loss of life. Ryan was killed as a result of a violent attack that has left his family completely devastated.

“We hope this brings some measure of closure to Ryan’s loved ones who continue to mourn his loss.”