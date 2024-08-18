Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man with an address in Cookstown has pleaded not guilty to charges including two counts of sexually assaulting a female.

Tomasz Mazurkiewicz, aged 40, from Derramore Way in the town, also faces two charges of common assault and one of domestic abuse.

The alleged offences happened on various dates between March 1 and August 22 last year.

At Dungannon Magistrates Court, Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne adjourned the case for two weeks to fix a date for a contest.