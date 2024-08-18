Man (40) with Cookstown address pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man with an address in Cookstown has pleaded not guilty to charges including two counts of sexually assaulting a female.
Tomasz Mazurkiewicz, aged 40, from Derramore Way in the town, also faces two charges of common assault and one of domestic abuse.
The alleged offences happened on various dates between March 1 and August 22 last year.
At Dungannon Magistrates Court, Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne adjourned the case for two weeks to fix a date for a contest.