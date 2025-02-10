Man (43) arrested in Dungannon area on serious sexual assault charge expected in court

A man arrested in the Dungannon area on Friday is expected to appear in court on a serious sexual assault charge.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Public Protection Branch have charged the man arrested arising out of an incident in south Belfast on February 3.

The man, aged 43, has been charged with rape, possession of an offensive weapon with intent, threats to kill and possession of a class B controlled drug.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today, Monday.