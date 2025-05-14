A 66-year-old man is to face trial at Craigavon Crown Court accused of multiple sex offences including gross indecency with a child.

Wilson Alexander Reid, aged 66, from Ferris Bay Road, Islandmagee, Larne, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a Preliminary Enquiry (PE).

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Reid is charged with a number of offences including two counts of gross indecency with a child plus 18 counts of indecent assault on a male. The dates of the offences range from between November 1, 2001 and August 31, 2006.

When asked if he received copies of the papers in relation to the PE, the defendant replied: “Yes.”

A Prosecutor said that on the basis of the papers before the court there is a prima facie case. Reid’s barrister Mr Joel Lindsay said there were no objections.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he hadn’t read all the papers but “I’ve read enough to satisfy me that there is a prima facie case”.

Reid, when asked, said he understood the charges and didn’t wish to say anything or submit anything in writing in response to the charges.

A Prosecutor proposed that Reid be sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court, on £500 bail, to appear for arraignment on June 19 this year.

Reid is barred from contacting the complainant by any means. The District Judge granted Legal Aid for two counsel in the Crown Court.

He also granted Legal Aid counsel for Wednesday’s hearing. “There’s a lot of work in that case. I will grant it as well,” said the District Judge.