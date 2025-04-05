Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who is accused of thousands of pounds worth of fraud in relation to a funeral plan and funeral expenses, has been sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court.

John Gilpin, aged 67, from Derryscollop Road, Dungannon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court for a Preliminary Enquiry.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Four charges, including theft and three counts of fraud by false representation, were put to Gilpin.

He is accused of dishonestly making a false representation, namely that he incurred funeral expenses of £3,500, with the intention of making a gain for himself or another on October 24, 2019 in breach of the Fraud Act 2006.

Gilpin is facing a similar charge, also dated October 24, 2019, that he dishonestly claimed to have incurred £950 worth of expenses in respect of installation of gates.

A third charge is dated November 7, 2019 and accuses Gilpin of making a false representation that he had incurred £3,320.98 worth of expenses in respect of a funeral plan.

Gilpin is also accused of stealing ‘a chose of action’ to the value of £650 or thereabouts belonging to Nathaniel Gilpin. A ‘chose in action’ is a legal term for a personal right of property that can only be claimed or enforced through legal action, not by taking physical possession.

A prosecutor said that on behalf of the Crown and on the basis of the papers before the court, there is a prima facie case to answer.

Gilpin’s barrister, Ms Ciara Ennis, instructed by Mr Richard Montieth Solicitors, said there were “no contrary submissions at this stage”.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “I have read the papers and I am satisfied there is a prima facia case against Mr Gilpin.”

When asked if he was aware of the charges against him, Gilpin said: “Yes.” He replied “No” when asked if he wanted to say anything in response to the charges.

Gilpin was returned to Craigavon Crown Court for trial with arraignment on May 22.

District Judge Ranaghan said: “To secure your attendance at Craigavon Crown Court on that date I am attaching your own court bail today of £500.”

Gilpin was granted legal aid.