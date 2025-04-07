Man accused of attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming is sent for trial
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Christopher Totten, whose address cannot be given for legal reasons, is also accused of attempted sexual communication with a child, and intentionally encouraging / assisting to commit an offence related to an indecent photograph of a child.
The alleged offending took place between April 4 and April 8, 2023.
Totten indicated that he understood the nature of the charges against him when he appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
He replied 'no' when asked by the court clerk if he wished to say anything or make a written statement of evidence to the charges before the court.
Prosecuting counsel contended that the accused had a prima facie case to answer.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan released Totten on personal bail of £500 and returned him for arraignment at Londonderry Crown Court on April 30.