Man accused of attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming is sent for trial

A 45-year-old man has been sent for trial on a charge of attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming.

Christopher Totten, whose address cannot be given for legal reasons, is also accused of attempted sexual communication with a child, and intentionally encouraging / assisting to commit an offence related to an indecent photograph of a child.

The alleged offending took place between April 4 and April 8, 2023.

Totten indicated that he understood the nature of the charges against him when he appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Google

He replied 'no' when asked by the court clerk if he wished to say anything or make a written statement of evidence to the charges before the court.

Prosecuting counsel contended that the accused had a prima facie case to answer.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan released Totten on personal bail of £500 and returned him for arraignment at Londonderry Crown Court on April 30.