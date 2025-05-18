A man accused of voyeurism has a bail condition regarding entry to changing rooms.

Sebastian Jaroszek (29), formerly with an address listed as Dunfane Avenue in Ballymena but now given as Devenagh Way in the town, is charged in relation to May 29 last year.

The charge is that he 'recorded another person doing a private act with the intention that you or a third person, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, would look at an image of the person doing the act and you knew that the person did not consent to the recording of the act'.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, where a Polish language interpreter was present, the case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on June 12.

Full details of the background to the charge were not outlined to the court.

The defendant was given £500 bail with a condition that he is 'not to enter any changing facilities, changing villages, or changing rooms that offer unisex changing cubicles'.