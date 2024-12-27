Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Co Tyrone man handed over the money for a stolen six pack of beer to a security guard and told him to give it to the police, Dungannon Magistrates Court was told.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before the court was Martin Joseph Groogan (41) of Gortin Crescent, Dungannon, who was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended three years, after pleading guilty to stealing the beer, valued £6.25 from Sainsbury's supermarket on September 4 last.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer KC told Groogan he had 135 previous convictions for burglary and theft and if he committed another offence of a similar nature in the next three years in all likelihood he would be jailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

Counsel prosecuting said on September 6 this year, police received a report about the theft of a pack of beer and that the defendant had been stopped by a security guard at Oaks shopping centre, Dungannon.

The lawyer said Groogan had handed the guard the money for the beer and told him to pass it to the police to give to Sainsbury’s.

Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon said the defendant had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and has not wasted court time.

Mr Faloon pleaded with the court not to impose a custodial sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy District Judge Mateer said Groogan has “an atrocious record” with offending dating back to 1996 with many of the 135 convictions for dishonesty offences.

He told him he would not impose an immediate custodial sentence on this occasion, but warned him that if he continued to commit these types of offences he would be jailed for four months.