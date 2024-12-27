Man caught stealing beer from Sainsbury's handed money to security guard to give to the PSNI, court told
Before the court was Martin Joseph Groogan (41) of Gortin Crescent, Dungannon, who was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended three years, after pleading guilty to stealing the beer, valued £6.25 from Sainsbury's supermarket on September 4 last.
Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer KC told Groogan he had 135 previous convictions for burglary and theft and if he committed another offence of a similar nature in the next three years in all likelihood he would be jailed.
Counsel prosecuting said on September 6 this year, police received a report about the theft of a pack of beer and that the defendant had been stopped by a security guard at Oaks shopping centre, Dungannon.
The lawyer said Groogan had handed the guard the money for the beer and told him to pass it to the police to give to Sainsbury’s.
Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon said the defendant had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and has not wasted court time.
Mr Faloon pleaded with the court not to impose a custodial sentence.
Deputy District Judge Mateer said Groogan has “an atrocious record” with offending dating back to 1996 with many of the 135 convictions for dishonesty offences.
He told him he would not impose an immediate custodial sentence on this occasion, but warned him that if he continued to commit these types of offences he would be jailed for four months.