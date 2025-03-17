Man charged with breaking into Dungannon restaurant is given a caution

A man facing two charges of breaking into a restaurant in Dungannon last November, had them withdrawn by the prosecution for a caution to be administered.

Andrejs Selickis, aged 50, from Victoria Way, was charged with entering the restaurant as a trespasser and stealing alcohol, cash and on November 6 and 7 last year.

A lawyer from the Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service told Dungannon Magistrates Court that the charges against the defendant were to be withdrawn for a caution.