A 23-year-old man has been sent for trial on charges including possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karol Czerny, aged 23, from Pinebank, Tullygally, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court for a Preliminary Enquiry.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

Czeryn is charged possession of the Class B drug cannabis with intent to supply and possession of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) with intent to supply on June 12 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also charged with possession of the Class B drug cannabis and possession of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) on the same date .

He was further charged with possession of criminal property, namely cash, also on that date.

A prosecutor said, on the basis of the papers, there is a prima facie case to answer with no contrary submissions from the defence. District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he was satisfied there was a prima facie case.

The accused was committed for trial to Craigavon Crown Court with arraignment on June 13.