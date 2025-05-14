Man charged with possession of cannabis and THC with intent to supply, is to stand trial at Craigavon Crown Court

A 23-year-old man has been sent for trial on charges including possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply.

Karol Czerny, aged 23, from Pinebank, Tullygally, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court for a Preliminary Enquiry.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.
-

Czeryn is charged possession of the Class B drug cannabis with intent to supply and possession of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) with intent to supply on June 12 last year.

He is also charged with possession of the Class B drug cannabis and possession of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) on the same date .

He was further charged with possession of criminal property, namely cash, also on that date.

A prosecutor said, on the basis of the papers, there is a prima facie case to answer with no contrary submissions from the defence. District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he was satisfied there was a prima facie case.

The accused was committed for trial to Craigavon Crown Court with arraignment on June 13.

