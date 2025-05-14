Man charged with possession of cannabis and THC with intent to supply, is to stand trial at Craigavon Crown Court
Karol Czerny, aged 23, from Pinebank, Tullygally, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court for a Preliminary Enquiry.
Czeryn is charged possession of the Class B drug cannabis with intent to supply and possession of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) with intent to supply on June 12 last year.
He is also charged with possession of the Class B drug cannabis and possession of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) on the same date .
He was further charged with possession of criminal property, namely cash, also on that date.
A prosecutor said, on the basis of the papers, there is a prima facie case to answer with no contrary submissions from the defence. District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he was satisfied there was a prima facie case.
The accused was committed for trial to Craigavon Crown Court with arraignment on June 13.