A man, accused of sexual assault and burglary, has been barred from entering parts of Portadown.

Rolandas Kvederis, aged 48, from Ranfurley Road, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison on Friday, April 4.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: National World

Kvederis is charged with intentionally touching a woman in a sexual manner without her consent on March 22 this year. He is further accused of entering a house in Portadown as a tresspasser and stealing cigarettes and a mobile phone on the same date.

A prosecutor said the full file is due on May 6 this year.

Kvederis’ solicitor, Mr Philip Reid, said his client had been granted bail and an alternative address was found. A map was used to outline the areas the defendant is barred from.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan pointed out the restrictions on Kvederis, including not to have any contact with the complainant.

The case was adjourned to April 25. He was released on £300 bail.