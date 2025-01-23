Man charged with two counts of rape is granted compassionate bail from prison to find accommodation
Mark Duffy from Rossnareen Avenue, Belfast appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison.
He faces two sets of charges. The first set of charges are two counts of rape on a woman on June 16 last year, a charge of assaulting the same woman causing her actual bodily harm and a charge of threatening to kill her on the same date.
He is further charged with non-fatal strangulation of the same woman by intentionally putting a blanket over her face intending that it would affect her ability to breathe on the same date.
The sixth charge accuses Duffy of being a tresspasser on premises with the intention to rape.
There are two further charges against Duffy of sexual assault by penetration, plus a charge of burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent – all charges dated June 16 last year.
A prosecutor said the Public Prosecution Service is awaiting the full file and asked that the case be adjourned for four weeks.
Duffy’s solicitor Mr Kevin McCamley explained that there are similar matters which have been returned for trial. “It’s up to the prosecution of course but it may be that those are joined at some future stage.”
In a second set of charges, Duffy faces a charge of possession of the Class A controlled drug cocaine and obstructing powers of search for drugs on January 12 last year. The matters were adjourned for one week to allow a prison liaison officer to administer a caution.
Mr McCamley, seeking bail for Duffy, said: “He has been granted bail by Your Worship to an address approved by police. He had been residing at one point with his father but that relationship broke down and Mr Duffy handed himself in because the address was no longer available to him,” he said.
He asked that Duffy be released to attend the NIHE in Belfast. A prosecutor told the court police have no issue provided he is appropriately accompanied by his mother. Bail was granted.