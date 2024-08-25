Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man is accused of possessing nitrous oxide - also known as 'laughing gas' - with intent to supply.

Jordan Martin (20), of The Woods, Larne, is also charged with possessing nitrous oxide - a Class C drug.

The charges relate to March 2 this year.

The defendant was at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday when the case was adjourned to September 19.