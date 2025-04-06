Man grabbed his daughter by both shoulders and struck her on the cheek, Magherafelt court hears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who grabbed his teenage daughter by both shoulders and struck her a blow to the cheek, was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Piotr Primar, aged 47, whose address was given as Glenelly Villas, Draperstown, had previously admitted a charge of common assault arising out of the incident on October 16 last year.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 9pm, the injured party was in the kitchen at her home address when she heard her brother screaming for help.

The lawyer said she went into the living room where she saw the defendant and her brother, who was on the sofa with his knees up trying to protect himself.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Google

He said the injured party shouted at Primar, who was heavily intoxicated, “do not touch him” (her brother), and he staggered towards her grabbing her by both shoulders and lifted up his left hand and struck her a blow to the right cheek, causing her pain and tenderness.

In reply to a question from District Judge Oonagh Mullan, counsel said there were no medical reports available in the case.

Defence counsel said Primar, who now lived at an address in the Cookstown area, accepted that his daughter should not have been treated in this way.

He said the defendant has issues with alcohol and has taken steps to engage with addiction services to receive help for his problem.

Counsel added that Primar was planning to return to Poland to receive medical treatment for another matter.