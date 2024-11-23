Man grabbed partner by arm during row over her speaking with other men, Magherafelt court hears
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Robert Evans, aged 41, of Main Street, Lack, Enniskillen, admitted a charge of common assault on July 13 this year.
The court heard that at approximately 12.30am, police were called to an ongoing domestic incident at the home of the victim.
Prosecuting counsel said the victim said the defendant had been drinking all day and was abusive towards her, accusing her of speaking with other men.
The lawyer said as the victim walked away and went to a bedroom, the defendant grabbed her right arm.
She said the defendant later gave police a no comment interview. She added that he has convictions for assault.
A defence lawyer said none of the previous matters were domestic offences.
He pointed out that the injured party had not participated in the prosecution and did not want it to happen.
The lawyer said the defendant had been the "author of his own misfortunate" as he had contacted the Public Prosecution Service by letter about the matter.
Imposing the suspended sentence, District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that the incident was "still concerning”.