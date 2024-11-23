Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 41-year man who grabbed his partner by the arm during a row over her speaking to other men, was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Robert Evans, aged 41, of Main Street, Lack, Enniskillen, admitted a charge of common assault on July 13 this year.

The court heard that at approximately 12.30am, police were called to an ongoing domestic incident at the home of the victim.

Prosecuting counsel said the victim said the defendant had been drinking all day and was abusive towards her, accusing her of speaking with other men.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

The lawyer said as the victim walked away and went to a bedroom, the defendant grabbed her right arm.

She said the defendant later gave police a no comment interview. She added that he has convictions for assault.

A defence lawyer said none of the previous matters were domestic offences.

He pointed out that the injured party had not participated in the prosecution and did not want it to happen.

The lawyer said the defendant had been the "author of his own misfortunate" as he had contacted the Public Prosecution Service by letter about the matter.

Imposing the suspended sentence, District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that the incident was "still concerning”.