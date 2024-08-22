Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man in his 60s is due before the High Court in Dublin today on foot of an extradition warrant relating to the murder of three RUC officers in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

The man, who is understood to be from the Lurgan area, will appear before the High Court at Dublin’s Four Courts this morning.

-

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PACEMAKER BELFAST ARCHIVE 27/10/1982 Constable Paul Hamilton killed in Lurgan landmine explosion Operation Kenova lead, former Chief Constable Jon Boutcher, is to head a separate investigation into the murder of three RUC officers at Kinnego Embankment in County Armagh on 27 October, 1982. Mr Boutcher will lead the independent investigation into the deaths of Sergeant Sean Quinn and Constables Allan McCloy and Paul Hamilton, at the request of Police Service Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne. Chief Constable Byrne said: 'Following an independent review carried out at the request of my predecessor, Sir George Hamilton, outstanding investigative opportunities were identified in the murder of the three RUC officers at Kinnego Embankment, Oxford Island, near Lurgan, County Armagh on the 27 October 1982. 'I have now asked for the assistance of Operation Kenova lead, Jon Boutcher, to head an external investigation team to carry out a separate independent investigation.'

-

The three officers died in an IRA bomb at Kinnego near Lurgan in 1982 with the triple murder re-investigated by a team of detectives led by Jon Boucher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man, originally from the Lurgan, was arrested in the Naas area on Wednesday at the request of the PSNI.

In a statement from An Garda Síochána press office, a spokesperson said: “The man, aged in his 60s, arrested by the Garda Extradition Unit on foot of an extradition warrant under the Trade and Co-operation Agreement on Wednesday 21st August 2024 will appear before Court number 13, High Court, Four Courts, Inns Quay this morning Thursday 22nd August, 2024 at 11am.”