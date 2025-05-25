A man convicted of possessing 'laughing gas' with intent to supply has been fined £275.

Joshua Davison (20), of Killynure Road, Carryduff, was charged after four canisters of nitrous oxide were found in a vehicle.

Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard nitrous oxide is also known as "laughing gas".

The defendant told police he was "bringing it to friends".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

District Judge Nigel Broderick convicted the defendant of charges of possessing a Class C controlled drug - nitrous oxide - with intent to supply and possession of nitrous oxide.

A defence barrister told the court that Davison accepted it was a "very foolish thing to be involved in".