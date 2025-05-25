Man is convicted of 'laughing gas' charges
Joshua Davison (20), of Killynure Road, Carryduff, was charged after four canisters of nitrous oxide were found in a vehicle.
Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard nitrous oxide is also known as "laughing gas".
The defendant told police he was "bringing it to friends".
District Judge Nigel Broderick convicted the defendant of charges of possessing a Class C controlled drug - nitrous oxide - with intent to supply and possession of nitrous oxide.
A defence barrister told the court that Davison accepted it was a "very foolish thing to be involved in".