Man is convicted of 'laughing gas' charges

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 25th May 2025, 09:09 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man convicted of possessing 'laughing gas' with intent to supply has been fined £275.

Joshua Davison (20), of Killynure Road, Carryduff, was charged after four canisters of nitrous oxide were found in a vehicle.

Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard nitrous oxide is also known as "laughing gas".

The defendant told police he was "bringing it to friends".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: PacemakerBallymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

District Judge Nigel Broderick convicted the defendant of charges of possessing a Class C controlled drug - nitrous oxide - with intent to supply and possession of nitrous oxide.

A defence barrister told the court that Davison accepted it was a "very foolish thing to be involved in".

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice