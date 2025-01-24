Man pleads guilty to damaging a PSNI vehicle
A 32-year-old man has pleaded guilty to damaging a police vehicle.
John Martin Duffy, aged 32, from The Meadows, Banbridge, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with two counts of criminal damage.
Duffy pleaded guilty to damaging a police vehicle on December 17 last year and another charge of damaging a window at a house at The Willows in Lurgan on the same date.
Duffy’s solicitor said his client would benefit from a pre-sentence report.
The case was adjourned until February 26.