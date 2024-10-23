Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 40-year-old man was sentenced for attempted robbery at Laganside Court on Wednesday, October 23.

Colin Edwards, of Castlemara Drive, Carrickfergus, was sentenced to 3 years and 10 months following the attempted robbery of a pharmacy at the High Street area of the town on Friday, December 29, 2023.

He will serve half of his sentence in custody and the other half to be served on licence.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “Colin Edwards was armed with a knife when he entered the pharmacy shortly after 11.30am.

"He stole and consumed an item from the shelves before demanding prescription medication from staff.

“Officers attended and he was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a blade or point in a public place, attempted robbery and theft.

"[This] sentencing offers reassurance that we will work to bring offenders before the courts so that victims receive justice. I would ask anyone who believes they are a victim of crime to contact police on 101.”