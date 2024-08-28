Man spotted driving 'at speed' through Lurgan had been drinking, Craigavon court hears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When police spotted a car driving at speed in Lurgan with fumes coming from the exhaust, they found the defendant was over the drink driving limit, Craigavon Magistrates Court has heard.

Ethan Chapman Blake, aged 20, from Clonmeen, Craigavon, appeared at the court charged with driving with excess alcohol.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The court heard that around midnight on July 21 this year, police were in patrol in the Lurgan area when they spotted a Volkswagen travelling on the Lake Road towards Portadown ‘at speed’ when navigating roundabout 1 at Pinebank, Craigavon.

Police described a large amount of fumes coming from the vehicle’s exhaust. Police followed the vehicle using blue lights and it stopped.

The driver confirmed he had been drinking alcohol. An evidential breath sample showed as 60 micrograms of alcohol to breath.

Ms Ennis said it was her client’s second time in court.

“His mother is with him here today. While his mother supports him, she is very disappointed that he found himself before the court.

"His mother knows through personal experience and personal tragedy the consequences of drink driving and certainly she is extremely disappointed that her son made a decision to drive,” said Ms Ennis.

She explained that Blake had been out that evening with friends and had arranged his own lift home and was back at his own house having consumed alcohol.

"He then got a call from another friend and made the decision to take his own car out to collect his other friend,” said Ms Ennis, adding that her client had acted responsible earlier but once he got that call he made the ‘very stupid decision’ to go and get his friend.

She added that he is currently in an apprenticeship to be a HGV mechanic and his licence is “essential” to him. She added that his employer said he will “work around” any disqualification.

“His mother has indicated that the car will not be available to him,” said Ms Ennis, urging the district judge to treat the matter as “a one off”.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “You might be 20 now Mr Blake, but your mother is in this court and I get the distinct that your mother has been through you, for want of a better expression.”

He issued a 12-month driving ban and a £350 fine.