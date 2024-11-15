Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who was found with illegal irritant sprays and cocaine has received a fine after appearing at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Petyo Koychev, aged 33, from Keelmount Grange, Portadown, appeared in court charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing a knife in a public place, possession of the Class A drug cocaine, no driving licence and no insurance.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World

The charge of possessing the knife was withdrawn and Koychev pleaded guilty to all the other charges which was explained to the defendant via a Bulgarian interpreter.

The court heard that on March 18 this year, police were on mobile patrol in the Churchill Park area of Portadown when they spotted the defendant getting out of a car. When speaking to Koychev they spotted what they suspected to be drugs in the car’s footwell.

Police found suspected drugs and an irritant spray when searching the car. After his arrest, the defendant revealed that he had another irritant spray at home.

Another irritant spray and a further small amount of the Class A drug cocaine were found during a house search. Checks by police showed the defendant didn’t have a valid driving licence as it was stopped due to a period of disqualification. Koychev also admitted not having insurance.

A prosecutor said: “He told police that he wasn’t aware the irritant spray was an offence.”

Koychev’s lawyer said his client had been very cooperative with police. The lawyer said his client had bought the sprays in Bulgaria where it is legal and now knows it is not legal here. He said the drugs were for his client’s personal use. He also explained that Koychev wasn’t aware his licence had been stopped and thought his father’s insurance policy covered him.

He explained Koychev had been in Northern Ireland for six years, living with his wife and children and his parents and has a good work record.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “Ordinarily if somebody possesses an irritant spray in conjunction with drugs I would be considering imprisonment.”

However, he felt this was different as Koychev had volunteered information about the second spray.

For possessing the irritant sprays Koychev was fined £125 each, £75 for cocaine possession, £75 for no driving licence and £100 for no insurance. He was also banned from driving for three months.