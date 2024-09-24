Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 30-year-old man, who assaulted a woman while his wife was in hospital, has been given a jail term.

Steven Trevor Lacumber, of no fixed abode, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday accused of theft and common assault.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

A Prosecutor revealed Lacumber and his family had been staying with a family friend in Portadown. On May 18 this year the defendant’s wife was taken into Craigavon Area Hospital.

The court heard the injured party described how Lacumber returned from the hospital at around 4am and they watched a film together. A Prosecutor revealed that Lacumber grabbed the woman by the wrists which was "unwanted by her” before leaving the property.

"He returned to the property at a later stage with his wife who had discharged herself from hospital against medical advice. Their two children were in the home of the injured party and the couple returned to the property to retrieve the children,” he said, adding the family travelled to Portadown Train Station where Lacumber was arrested by police.

When his property was searched he had the injured party’s Revolut card, the court heard.

The Prosecutor stated that Lacumber has a record in the Republic of Ireland with 13 offences of theft or dishonesty but there is no record in the UK until now. Lacumber’s barrister Mr Joel Lindsay described it as "an unfortunate scenario”, adding his client has been in custody since he was arrested by police at Portadown Train Station on May 18 this year in relation to the offences and has served four months on remand.

Mr Lindsay said his client had ‘suffered significantly’. He explained that previous to this incident Lacumber, his wife and children had been living with the injured party in Portadown. Following the incident his family were aided by social services and now have a house in Newry.

“By his plea he apologises for his part and role in relation to this,” said the barrister.

Sentencing the defendant to three months in prison for each offence, to run concurrently, plus a £25 Offender Levy, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said Lacumber would be immediately released from prison where he had been on remand since his arrest in May.

He also issued a Restraining Order for the complainant of 18 months.