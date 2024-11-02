Man who caused disturbance and refused to leave Tyrone hotel given suspended jail sentence

A 60-year-old mechanic accused of causing a disturbance at a hotel in Moy, Co Tyrone, was given a two-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Andrzej Warzecha, of no fixed address, Dungannon, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour arising out of the incident at The Square in Moy on October 28.

Prosecuting counsel said police received a call at 1.20pm from the hotel about a man causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the premises.

On arrival police saw Warzecha attempting to enter the hotel and shouting at staff members, the lawyer said.

She said he told police to “f**k off” and shouted at them in his own language before being arrested for disorderly behaviour.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had worked as a mechanic but was now unable to work after suffering an injury.

He explained the defendant’s ex-wife had gone back to Poland and he has been drinking alcohol for sometime.

The lawyer said Warzecha was currently “sofa surfacing” as he did not have a permanent address.

He added that the defendant wished to apologise to the the court and the police for his behaviour on this occasion.

District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked that he considered deposing of the matter by imposing a fine but the defendant “did not look as if he could pay it”.

Mr Rafferty said instead he would leave something hanging over his head and imposed a two-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.

The judge refused an application from the prosecution seeking an order banning the defendant from the hotel.