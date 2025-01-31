Man who spat in face of police officer in Magherafelt is jailed for four months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who spat in the face of a police officer after he was arrested when found lying asleep in the rear seat of a car in Magherafelt, was jailed for a total of four months at the local magistrates court.

Reece Devine, aged 28, from Killeen Manor in Antrim, admitted public order, including assault on police, and drug charges when he appeared in court by video link from Maghaberry Prison.

The court heard on January 10 this year at 7.15pm, police received a report from a member of the public about a male - the defendant - lying asleep in the rear seat of a car at Greenvale Park.

Prosecuting counsel said Devine would not identify himself to police and started shouting and swearing, calling police 'b******s" and had to be handcuffed.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said Devine spat in the face of an officer and while in transit to Dungannon custody suite urinated in the police vehicle.

He continued to refuse to identify himself while in custody and his fingerprints were taken showing he was wanted by police.

Counsel added the owner of the vehicle did not wish to make a statement.

Continuing, the prosecutor said on March 19 last year, police stopped a vehicle driven by Devine at Ballymena Road, Antrim, and searched a bag which contained various drugs including cannabis, diazepam and LSD.

A defence lawyer said the assault on the police officer reflected very poorly on the defendant that he could do such a thing to another human being.

He said Devine, who is expected to be released from prison in April, had the drugs for personal use.