A man caught driving at 110mph on the M1 motorway near Portadown, was also found to be over the legal alcohol limit, a court has heard.

Jamie Shepherd, aged 19, from Ballybeg Road, Dungannon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol and speeding.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The court heard that on July 12 this year at around 6.15am, police were carrying out a speed check on the M1 near The Birches, when they clocked a Ford Focus travelling at 110mph on the eastbound carriageway. The driver blew 48 mgs of alcohol in a lower evidential reading.

Shepherd’s solicitor, Mr John McAtamney said his client’s parents took a ‘very dim view’ of their son’s actions. He added that Shepherd works night shifts and day shifts at Dale Farm in Cookstown and live in the Brockagh area.

"It is likely that job will fall by the wayside depending on the outcome of today’s proceedings,” said Mr McAtamney.

The solicitor revealed that Shephard was at home and had “some alcohol taken” that night. He said he got a call from a friend at around 6am who had been drinking in Portadown and then went onto a house party.

"There had been an altercation at this house party and his friend had rang Mr Shepherd asking him to come and collect him. He foolishly agreed, believing that after some sleep the alcohol had come out of his system,” said Mr McAtamney. “Obviously it hadn’t. He had been trying to get to Portadown as quickly as possible hence the speed.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “That’s a grossly excessive speed given the fact you had alcohol on board as well. You could have killed yourself, Mr Shepherd, and killed others. You are not trained to drive at that speed even without alcohol.

"At 110mph you simply would not be able to react if something happened,” said the district judge who said he would look at the references from family friends and take into consideration the presence of the defendant’s mother in court.

For driving with excess alcohol Shepherd received a 16-month driving ban plus a concurrent six months ban for the speeding offence. He was fined £150 for speeding plus the offender levy of £15 and for driving with excess he was fined £200.