Man with Craigavon address charged with attempted sexual communication with a child
A 36-year-old man is to appear at court next month charged with the attempted sexual communication with a child.
The case of Marvin Jay Macauba, aged 36, from Drumford Close, Craigavon, was before Craigavon Magistrates Court.
He is charged with attempting to sexually communicate with a child, attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and incitement to distribute an indecent photograph of a child – all on July 9 last year.
The case was adjourned until April 4 for a Preliminary Enquiry.