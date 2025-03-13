Man with Craigavon address charged with attempted sexual communication with a child

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 13th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
A 36-year-old man is to appear at court next month charged with the attempted sexual communication with a child.

The case of Marvin Jay Macauba, aged 36, from Drumford Close, Craigavon, was before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He is charged with attempting to sexually communicate with a child, attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and incitement to distribute an indecent photograph of a child – all on July 9 last year.

The case was adjourned until April 4 for a Preliminary Enquiry.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice