A 36-year-old man is to appear at court next month charged with the attempted sexual communication with a child.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case of Marvin Jay Macauba, aged 36, from Drumford Close, Craigavon, was before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He is charged with attempting to sexually communicate with a child, attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and incitement to distribute an indecent photograph of a child – all on July 9 last year.

The case was adjourned until April 4 for a Preliminary Enquiry.