Man with Lurgan address used employer's fuel cards to clock up bill of more than £1,200

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 28th Oct 2025, 08:18 GMT
A man has been sentenced to six months in prison for using his employer’s fuel cards to pay for fuel without permission.

Valius Juknelis, 59, whose address was given as Woodford Park in Lurgan, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court representing himself after being charged with fraud by abuse of position.

The facts of the case were not opened in court.

However, it is understood the case relates to the use of fuel cards between November 20, 2023 and July 25, 2024, resulting in a loss to the defendant’s employer of £1,278.

Lisburn courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker Pressplaceholder image
Lisburn courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker Press

The defendant had contested the charge. However, District Judge Rosie Watters had previously found him guilty in his absence.

The defendant appeared, together with an interpreter, for sentencing in Lisburn Magistrates Court on October 23.

During sentencing Ms Watters said: “As far as I am concerned you don’t get the benefit of having pleaded guilty at an early stage.

"I am satisfied that you committed the offence. This is a breach of trust case which makes it more serious.

"There’s a considerable amount of money outstanding and you continue to fail to take responsibility for your actions.

"I feel I have no alternative but to impose an immediate custodial sentence.”

placeholder image
Ms Watters sentenced the defendant to six months in prison, as well as an offender’s levy of £25.

She also ordered the defendant to pay restitution in the amount of £1,278.

Ms Watters released the defendant on his own bail of £500 pending appeal.

She warned the defendant: “My advice to you is to speak to a solicitor about this and they will give you appropriate advice on how to handle it.”

