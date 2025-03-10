A 36-year-old man accused of making false emergency 999 calls to the police has appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Maryusz Kucinski from Hall Crescent in Maghera faces seven charges of wasting police time between July 12 and September 9, 2023.

Kucinski, who appeared by video-link from Maghaberry Prison, was arrested on foot of a bench warrant after failing to turn up in court to answer the charges.

A police officer detailed each of the alleged incidents in which Kucinski had claimed he had been assaulted, threatened or his neighbour was playing loud music and called the emergency services.

The officer said when police arrived, the accused appeared intoxicated and his allegations were unfounded, and they warned him that he must not use the 999 for such matters.

He objected to bail as he said police were concerned that he would repeat the offending.

But a defence lawyer said there had been nothing since September 9, 2023 and "in reality these are old cases”.

Applying for bail, she said Kucinski has been in custody since February 24 and, if released, he would be able to discuss the charges with counsel as he wished to contest the matters.

She stressed that he did not understand the seriousness of the matter.

Admitting Kucinski to bail, District Judge Oonagh Mullan said there had been no repetition of offending since September 2023.

The judge released him on personal bail of £500 until March 19.

She made it a condition that he resides at Hall Crescent, Maghera, and attends all court appearances.