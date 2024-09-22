Mechanic pulling away from police car travelling on cruise control at 100mph loses licence for three months

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 13:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A teenage motorist who was pulling away from a police car travelling on cruise control at 100mph, has lost his licence for three months.

Eighteen-year-old mechanic Aaron Hughes from Crossnenagh Road, Keady, was also fined a total of £700 with a £15 offender's levy on charges of speeding, having two defective tyres, improper registration marks, and failing to display ‘R’ plates.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that at 12.45am on March 24, police were on patrol when they observed a car pull out of the village of Moy and overtaking another vehicle at a significant speed on the Dungannon Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The lawyer said police followed and the vehicle “took off at speed” in the direction of Dungannon and pulled away from the police car which was on cruise control at 100mph.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Read More
Irish-American author to discuss his Tyrone-based novel in Dungannon

The vehicle was eventually stopped and the defendant identified as an restricted driver.

Counsel said defects were found on the two front tyres and the sizing of the marks on the registration plate were incorrect.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent explained that Hughes was with his partner and was “doing a good turn” in leaving home two girls who had missed their taxi.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Nugent said the defendant lives in a remote area and his licence is a priority as he was completing a course at the Southern Regional College.

He added that the defendant was already paying £2,200 for insurance and would be paying more after this.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer told Hughes he had put his own life and the lives of others at risk.