A man was caught speeding at 70mph through a 30 zone village area on the outskirts of Portadown, a court hears.

John Christopher Donnelly, AKA Chris, aged 46, from Quilly Road, Moneymore, was charged with speeding.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

He did not appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court. His solicitor, Mr Philip Reid, said his client was working.

The court heard that on March 1 this year at 9.55am, a Volkswagen Touareg was detected driving at 70mph on the Moy Road, Scotch Street, Portadown which is a 30mph zone.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Donnelly’s solicitor: “I take it you have warned him he is going to be disqualified today.”

Mr Reid explained that, while there is no excuse, Donnelly was the primary carer for his father, who at the time was 82 years old and has since passed away.

“His father had cancer and COPD. That morning he had to go out for a message. He then received a message to say his father had a fall. He then panicked and was getting back to the house as quickly as he could,” Mr Reid said. “Obviously far, far too quick for the area that it is.”

The solicitor said his client realised it was no excuse but he just panicked.

The court was also told Donnelly works delivering furniture and needs his licence.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “On first blush, without the mitigation, he would have been disqualified for in excess of three months, probably six.

"With the mitigation I will reduce that down considerably. It’s going to impact on his job,” said the district judge, banning Donnelly from driving for six weeks.