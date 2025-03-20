Moneymore teenager was caught driving Land Rover Freelander with no insurance
A teenage factory worker caught driving a Land Rover Freelander with no insurance in Cookstown town centre, has lost his licence for 14 months.
Ethan Johnson, aged 18, from Springvale, Moneymore was also fined £350 with a £15 offender's levy.
Johnston was fined a further £200 for using a goods vehicle while in a dangerous condition in the Burn Road area of Cookstown on June 20 last.
Dungannon Magistrates Court was told that police were conducting patrols when they stopped the defendant shortly after midnight.