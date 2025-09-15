The mother of a Co Derry teenager sold his car when she found out he had been caught speeding on the A6 Castledawson, Magherafelt Magistrates Court has been told.

Shea Sloan, aged 18, from Barleyfields in Derry / Londonderry, was fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy and handed five penalty points.

The court heard at approximately 3.45pm on July 5 last, a Volkswagen car with an 'R' plate displayed was detected travelling at 91mph, 46mph in excess of the 45mph restriction.

A6 at Castledawson | Google

A defence lawyer said the defendant's mother sold the car once she found out about the incident and he now has no car.

She said the apprentice welder appeared before the court remorseful for the offence.

District Judge Conor Heaney told Sloan it was an excessive speed that put at risk the lives of both himself and other road users.

However, Mr Heaney said he would not disqualify him on this occasion.