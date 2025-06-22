Motorcyclist spotted riding on wrong side of the road in Dungannon was more than twice the legal alcohol limit
Algis Soblinskas, aged 42, from Laurel Villas, Dungannon, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy on a charge of driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath on May 18.
He was fined a further £50 for careless driving.
Prosecuting counsel told the court at approximately 12.50pm, police observed the defendant wearing shorts and a T-shirt at Circular Road, Dungannon, overtake at the traffic lights on the wrong side of the road before returning to his own lane.
The lawyer said they later spoke to the defendant at a car park and noticed “an odour of alcohol” and he failed a breath test. He provided a evidential specimen of 85 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.
Soblinskas, who was not professionally represented, said he did not speak much English.