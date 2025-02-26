Motorist caught doing 80mph on Cookstown dual carriageway
A motorist detected travelling at 80mph on the Cookstown dual carriageway has been fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy.
Justin O’Kane, aged 41, whose address was listed as Beechview Gardens in Kilrea, was also handed six penalty points.
Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court that the detection had been made by a mobile camera on July 15 last.
The lawyer said the defendant’s vehicle was doing 80mph in a 60mph zone.
The court was told O’Kane had admitted the offence by post.