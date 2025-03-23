Motorist caught doing 99mph on Glenshane Road had been 'feeling extremely unwell', court told

A project manager detected doing speeds up to 99mph on the Glenshane to Dungiven road had been “feeling extremely unwell and just wanted to get home”, Magherafelt Magistrates Court has been told.

Stephen Harrison, aged 37, from Bayvew Gardens, Londonderry, was fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy and handed six penalty points arising out of the incident on January 30 last.

Imposing the penalities, District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that speed was a major cause of accidents and that the defendant had put his life and the lives of others at risk by travelling at this speed.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Google

A defence lawyer said Harrison had been coming from the International Airport and had the flu. She said he was “feeling extremely unwell and just wanted to get home.”

The lawyer explained that the defendant is a father-of-two and required his licence.

She added that he is a project manager for a firm who worked Tuesday to Thursday in England.